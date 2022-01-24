WACO, Texas – For the third time since the calendar flipped to the year 2022, Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball’s Kae’ron Baker turned in the biggest performance of the week in the Red River Athletic Conference, earning the conference’s third Player of the Week award the RRAC announced on Monday.

Baker, a graduate guard from Navasota, Texas, filled up the stat sheet on the road in LCU’s two games during the week, against the defending RRAC champion LSU Shreveport Pilots and the #14-ranked LSU Alexandria Generals. Against the Pilots, Baker hit four three-pointers on his way to 29 points while also collecting four steals. Two days later against the Generals, Baker did even better, hitting 11 field goals, four from deep again, for 31 points which is his second-highest single game output of the season, behind a 34-point performance just nine days prior against Texas A&M-Texarkana. He added seven assists against LSUA, four rebounds, and two steals.

During the game against the Pilots, Baker surpassed not just the 1,600 career points scored mark, but also overtook Wildcat great AJ Gaines on the LCU all-time scoring list. Baker finished the week at 1,652 career points scored and is now chasing Ryan Vines’ career scoring mark of 2,024 points while in the orange and blue. He now leads the RRAC in scoring average this season, averaging 23.8 points per game. This is Baker’s third RRAC Player of the Week award of the season, all coming within the last four weeks, and his eighth conference Player of the Week award of his career, joining the five American Southwest Conference awards he previously earned.

Baker and the rest of the Wildcats (7-9, 2-3 RRAC) look to get back in the win column on Monday night as LCU hosts a special Monday night match-up against a top-20 team in Xavier. Tip-off of Monday night’s games against the #19 Gold Rush (11-4, 2-3 RRAC) is set for 7:30 P.M., or approximately 25 minutes following the women’s game, at H.O. West Fieldhouse.