Five members of the Louisiana Christian University Debate Team will travel to Boise State University March 22-26 to compete in the final contest of the season. Four national champions will be crowned at this event, and debaters from LCU have a chance to win the top spot in the novice, junior varsity, varsity and professional divisions.

“Debate at the national level is both high-level and intense,” said Wildcat Debate Coach Brian Manuel. “These students that are traveling to represent LCU are seasoned debaters that have proven themselves in the trenches of competition. I know they will do well and all of them have the potential to return home with a national award.”

Representing LCU will be seniors Shelby Cumpton, Misty Tanner and Toriance Fontenot. Rounding out the field of five are junior Phoebe Lim and sophomore Madison Clarke.

I am proud of the whole debate team and the accomplishments they’ve made and the growth they’ve had,” said Lim, Wildcat Debate captain. “I am especially excited about the team we are taking to Nationals. They’re a great bunch and I think we are going to do well.”

More than 40 schools are competing at the national tournament including large schools such as California State University, and more familiar SEC schools such as Mississippi State University, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Florida.

“There are much larger programs that we will be facing, but in the realm of debate that doesn’t matter,” Manuel said. “ The quality and caliber of our LCU debaters are second to none. We don’t shy away from competing against anyone. All it takes is persuading the judge in the room to win the round, and our team is ready to compete.”

The Wildcat Debate team is openly recruiting new members for the next season that starts up in the fall of 2023. Incoming freshmen and current LCU students are encouraged to reach out to Manuel at brian.manuel@lcuniversity.edu or 318-487-7389 for information on how to join the team. Scholarships are available for team members.