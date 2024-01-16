PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Due to the inclement weather, the Louisiana Christian University campus will remain closed on Wednesday, January 17. Faculty and students will continue to follow the Continuity of Operations Plan guidelines and continue classes online through Canvas assignments.
The drop/add date for classes will be adjusted and extended after the campus reopens.
Food service will provide brunch and dinner on Tuesday and Wednesday.
