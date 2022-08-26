PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– The Louisiana Christian University athletic department has announced the reinstatement of the women’s tennis program to campus and tagged Alexandra Starkova as its new head coach ahead of its return for the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are highly excited to bring tennis back and even more elated to hire someone of Coach Starkova’s expertise,” said Louisiana Christian University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Reni Mason. “She will bring international recruiting experience that will aid us in competing at a high level. We’re fortunate to have her.”

Starkova, a native of Madrid, Spain, brings a plethora of NCAA Division I experience to the table as she rebuilds the LCU program from the foundation following a two-year hiatus. She comes to LCU from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she served as an assistant coach for three seasons on the Ragin’ Cajun tennis staff. Prior to that, she spent three years as an assistant at McNeese State University where she helped guide the Cowgirls to a conference championship and a NCAA Tournament berth.

“It is great to bring tennis back to LCU,” said Louisiana Christian University President, Dr. Rick Brewer. “Coach Alexandra not only knows tennis, but more importantly, she will be a Christian role model for student-athletes, providing quality coaching and spiritual discipleship.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Brewer, Coach Mason, the community, and the entirety of Louisiana Christian University for this incredible opportunity. From the moment I stepped on campus, it was clear that God guided me to be part of this family.”

In her playing days, she was named All-Conference all four seasons while competing at Louisiana Tech, earning the honor from both the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and Conference USA as well as an All-Louisiana honoree all four seasons. Before her collegiate playing days, she made a run to the semifinals at the Motva Madrid Open as well as a semifinal finish in doubles at the Absolute Spain Championships. She rose as high as 34th in the national rankings and the World Tennis Association ranked her 1,065th at her peak.

“LCU is a special place with such a rich history, and I am honored to join the Wildcat family,” continued Starkova. “I look forward to helping student-athletes achieve the best version of themselves. I am excited to build the women’s tennis program and compete for Red River Athletic Conference and NAIA Championships.”

The Wildcat women’s tennis program last competed in the 2020-21 academic year in the American Southwest Conference, playing only two matches during that season, dropping both, as the team tried to return from the COVID-19 pandemic.