PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University will recognize academically outstanding students in three separate ceremonies on April 12.



Honors Convocation will be held during Chapel at 11 a.m. and recognizes outstanding students in their academic disciplines. Many of these include scholarship awards.



The Dean’s List includes students who have earned at least a 3.5 GPA in their courses in the fall semester. The ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m.



The President’s List includes students who have earned a 4.0 GPA in their courses in the fall semester. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m.



All ceremonies will be in Guinn Auditorium