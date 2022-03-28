PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana Christian University is excited to host a Career Fair for our students to be held on Thursday, April 7th 10AM-3PM in Granberry Conference Center.

Please save this date and RSVP now to hold your table! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSxU_k2T-5AFs1mSVOAq5nhjuPleVlWNcernGTf_CAg1jJUQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

Feel free to visit our website to see all majors offered – Undergraduate Programs – Louisiana College (lacollege.edu)

Please bring all job descriptions and information to the fair to hand out to interested applicants as well as a tablecloth. One table and two chairs will be provided. If you require electrical access, please let me know and we can accommodate.

If your organization has a need for an intern, please feel free to speak to our students about internships as well at this event. You may also fill out the form below to join our internship list now:

Host a Wildcat