PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University will host 16 middle and high school bands competing in the the Louisiana Music Educators’ Association District 2 Large Ensemble Performance Assessment March 10-11.



The bands, from Rapides and surrounding parishes, will perform for and receive feedback from expert music

educators on their bands’ performance abilities based on their performances of three pieces of prepared

repertoire, chosen from a prescribed list, as well as a separate performance of music previously unknown to

them.



LEPA takes place in all nine districts of LMEA; similar events are held in nearly every state in America, said

Joshua Davis, LCU director of bands and assistant professor of music. The assessment serves the important

function of providing clear, objective goals toward which secondary school music teachers can strive.



“We are always excited to host Louisiana junior high and high school students on campus,” said President

Rick Brewer. “LCU has a prestigious legacy of alums and musicians who also began their journey to the

university by attending similar events in the past.”



This is the first in-person iteration of LEPA held in the district since 2019 as COVID restrictions not only

caused public schools to hold classes online, but also prevented public school music programs from

rehearsing together.