PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Ten students presented research Saturday during the 3rd Annual C.S. Lewis Honors Forum at Louisiana Christian University.

The interdisciplinary research project is the final requirement in fulfillment of the C.S. Lewis Honors Program.

“The University’s C.S. Lewis Honors Scholars’ annual presentations serve as a solid reminder that great work can happen at a smaller university,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “I am grateful for the professors who shepherd our students toward incredible, creative research underscoring the application of Colossians 3:17.”

The following students took part in this year’s forum.

Shelby Cumpton, of Quitman, will graduate in May with a degree in history and minor in political science. She recorded her presentation “A Language of Resistance: The White Rose and the Use of Framing,” as she was representing the LCU Debate Team at the National Championships in Boise, Idaho.

Ashley Young, of Shreveport, will graduate in May with a degree in missions and ministry. The title of her research was “An Exegetical Study of Psalm 137.”

Delaina Nacole Walley, will graduate in May with a degree in English and minor in art. Her research examined the classical art in Edmund Spenser’s “The Faerie Queen.”

Kyle Dupree, of Houma, will graduate with a degree in worship leadership in May. He is part of the Chapel band that leads worship each Tuesday. His research examined “How Much Scripture Do We Actually Sing?”

Lily Breaux, of Mansura, is a biology and chemistry double major, headed to physician assistant school in Shreveport. Her research partner, Laura Weatherford, of Bay Minette, Alabama, is a biology major, with plans to attend medical school. Both will graduate in May. Their joint research examined how magnetotactic bacteria might be used to revolutionize medicine.

Harrison Bieber, of Dry Prong, is a graduating senior in pre-med. He will attend LSU Schoool of Medicine in the fall. His research examined biochemistry from a Christian perspective.

Laurel Robinson, of Opelousas, is completing her nursing degree in May with plans to work as an obstetric nurse. She presented research on the importance of teaching in the nursing field.

Joshua Poole, of Lithia, Florida, expects to finish his bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering with chemistry in May 2024 and then pursue a doctorate in polymer sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi. He presented research he began last summer at the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates program for the polymer sciences at Southern Miss. His research was “Development of Orthogonal Post-polymerization Modification Strategies: AU(I) Catalysis Enabled Click Chemistry.”

Ethan West, of Bayou Chicot, is a senior chemistry and biology double major who will graduate in May 2023. He ultimately plans to be a clinical microbiologist. His research title was “Analysis of Micro-doped P3HT Nonowires with FECI 3 using AFM and KPFM.”

Following the presentations, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark presented each student with a C.S. Lewis Honors Medallion to be worn at graduation.

“The Honors Forum clearly demonstrates that LCU is providing an unshakeable Christian foundation while expecting academic excellence across all disciplines,” she said. “The students’ interdisciplinary research projects show they understand, recognize and embrace the inseparable connection between their calling and career.

“Knowing that these graduates are equipped and ready to pursue graduate degrees and professional careers and are our future biochemists, medical professionals, scientific researchers, lawyers, and educators renews my hope for the future. “

The C.S. Lewis Honors Program at Louisiana Christian University is an interdisciplinary program that is designed for students who perform at the highest academic standards. Its small, seminar-style courses focus on integrating faith and learning through writing, discussion, service learning, and travel. Students enter during their freshman year and complete the honors curriculum as a cohort.

“One of the best things about attending the Honors Forum every year is seeing how the students that I taught early on in the program have matured into deep thinkers and skilled researchers,” said Dr. Christine Reese, chair of the Division of History and Political Science and member of the Honors Council. “Their creativity and passion for their research topics shines through to make the Honors Forum a dynamic celebration of learning. I am grateful for the opportunity that God has given me to work with the superb faculty at LCU to produce a new generation of Christian scholars.”

Dr. Sarah J. Payne, professor of chemistry, serves as the director of the C. S. Lewis Honors Program. She holds a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Virginia, and earned a B.S. in chemistry, graduating with honors, magna cum laude, from Milligan College.