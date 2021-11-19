LCU professor delivers encouraging message to Hispanic missions group

The Hispanic Church Planting and Missions group held a special evening program in

Ruston on Sunday, Nov. 14, in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Louisiana Baptist

Convention, held in Monroe this year on Nov. 15-16.

Louisiana Christian University’s Dr. Juan Castro, professor of economics, delivered his

message about the Blessed Hope of the Christians from Matthew 24 in Spanish. “Jesus was

constantly encouraging his disciples to expect the second coming of the Lord.”

The event was held at Iglesia Bautista de Belen, translated means Bethlehem Baptist

Church, “to bring Hispanic Baptist pastors and church leaders from the entire state of

Louisiana to encourage them to keep serving the Lord after a difficult COVID period,”

Castro said.

Language Church Planter and Strategist Carlos Schmidt, who was the director of the event,

told the attendees that some pastors are being challenged with member absenteism and

discouragement, Castro said. He encouraged the packed church of about 200 Hispanic

people to know that God is in control of all His creation and to continue leading

congregations to know Christ deeper.

Castro said the pastors discussed the difficulties and temptations facing Christian youth

today with constant exposure to different worldly viewpoints and false information in

schools and media, and they were motivated to encourage their children to attend Christian

universities.

President Rick Brewer said he is interested in developing outreach or educational

programs on campus that would be of interest to the Hispanic community in Cenla.

He and Castro will be looking at opportunities for this in the next year.

“In the end, I had several families interested in sending their children to Christian

universities,” Castro said, “and I had the opportunity to promote the programs of Louisiana

Christian University.”