LCU professor delivers encouraging message to Hispanic missions group

The Hispanic Church Planting and Missions group held a special evening program in
Ruston on Sunday, Nov. 14, in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Louisiana Baptist
Convention, held in Monroe this year on Nov. 15-16.
Louisiana Christian University’s Dr. Juan Castro, professor of economics, delivered his
message about the Blessed Hope of the Christians from Matthew 24 in Spanish. “Jesus was
constantly encouraging his disciples to expect the second coming of the Lord.”
The event was held at Iglesia Bautista de Belen, translated means Bethlehem Baptist
Church, “to bring Hispanic Baptist pastors and church leaders from the entire state of
Louisiana to encourage them to keep serving the Lord after a difficult COVID period,”
Castro said.
Language Church Planter and Strategist Carlos Schmidt, who was the director of the event,
told the attendees that some pastors are being challenged with member absenteism and
discouragement, Castro said. He encouraged the packed church of about 200 Hispanic
people to know that God is in control of all His creation and to continue leading
congregations to know Christ deeper.
Castro said the pastors discussed the difficulties and temptations facing Christian youth
today with constant exposure to different worldly viewpoints and false information in
schools and media, and they were motivated to encourage their children to attend Christian
universities.
President Rick Brewer said he is interested in developing outreach or educational
programs on campus that would be of interest to the Hispanic community in Cenla.
He and Castro will be looking at opportunities for this in the next year.
“In the end, I had several families interested in sending their children to Christian
universities,” Castro said, “and I had the opportunity to promote the programs of Louisiana
Christian University.”