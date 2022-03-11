PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The defending Red River Athletic Conference Champion Louisiana Christian University women’s soccer team and new head coach Kendall Ayers are looking for the next set of Wildcats and has set an ID camp to get a look at high school players.

The ID camp is set for 10 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 2nd at Wildcat Field and is open to high school players aged 14-18. The camp costs $40 to pre-register online, $50 at Wildcat Field on the day of the camp.

Campers are asked to bring their own equipment needed to play soccer, including shin guards, water bottles, and specifically turf-safe cleats to use on the Wildcat Field turf.

To pre-register, visit https://www.lcwildcats.net/sports/2021/8/18/hometown-ticketing-page.aspx.