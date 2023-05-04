PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University has announced the first recipient of the Clarence & Rosa Fields Emerging Black Leader Scholarship. Olivia Scott, a junior psychology major from Lafayette, received the award during a luncheon on April 25.

The award includes a full tuition and room and board scholarship given to a deserving Black student who demonstrates scholarship, Christian leadership, and promise for the future.

Scott, a 2020 graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School, is a member of the Lady Wildcats Basketball team and has made the Dean’s List or President’s List every semester of college. She has a 3.9 GPA. She serves on the Student Accountability Committee and as a referee for intramural sports. In addition, she is a member of the Foreign Language Honor Society and the English Honor Society.

She is the daughter of Malcolm and Vanessa Scott, of Lafayette.

Scott said her parents are so proud.

“I am grateful to God for it,” she said. “I prayed for it and seeing it come to fruition as one of my goals is just really big.”

Scott explained that she did not want her parents to have to continue to pay out of pocket for her education as they had to for the last two years.

“This award recognizes and celebrates the transformational leadership Mayor and Mrs. Fields have provided Central Louisiana and beyond for the past 40-plus years,” LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer said. “I am extremely proud of each student who participated in the first year of this scholarship award competition. I am confident Ms. Olivia Scott will represent with excellence the ideals and leadership characteristics this award recognizes.”

Clarence Fields served as mayor of Pineville for 22 years, and his wife Rosa has been a long-time respected business leader and insurance agent in Central Louisiana.

“When Dr. Brewer called us last year to say that LCU was announcing the scholarship, to say that Clarence and I were humbled is an understatement,” Rosa Fields said.

“Now that the scholarship has been awarded to Miss Scott, the feeling is even more overwhelming,” said Clarence and Rosa Fields. “We are just so proud to be honored in a way that will be a legacy to our community and the young, emerging leaders who are getting their start at LCU. We were so pleased to meet Miss Scott after the program. She is the perfect representative of LCU and what the scholarship exemplifies.”

Scott said she plans to attend graduate school and has a passion for wanting to work with children and “help the innocents.”

Scott said her experience at LCU with her coaches and major professors has been amazing.

“You can openly talk about God; that’s what I like,” she said. “Other places if you do talk about God, it’s controversial. At LCU, you learn the subject matter but also from the Christian perspective.”

The Fieldses said they are grateful that LCU has been intentional in its efforts to be inclusive and interested in our African American students’ futures.

The award contest takes place annually in February for the following academic year. For more information about this and other scholarships, visit the LCU scholarship webpage.