PINEVILLE, La. – Join us on campus at Louisiana Christian University for Spring Preview Day, and find out what it is like to be a Louisiana Christian Wildcat and what it means to LEARN, LEAD, and SERVE as an LCU student! Meet other students, professors and staff and find out about academic programs, athletics and extracurricular activities awaiting you on the hill! We want you!

WHERE: Louisiana Christian University, 1140 College Drive in Pineville

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHY: Preview Day gives current high school students the opportunity to Experience LCU’s casual, friendly community while meeting faculty and current students. Students and parents will also gain valuable information about scholarship and financial aid and our challenging academic programs. Students also can explore opportunities for athletics, ministry, and international study programs.



High school seniors, bring your completed application to Preview Day, and we’ll waive your application fee.