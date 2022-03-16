Louisiana College will hold its 6th Annual God in the Workplace Lecture Series on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Richard Blackaby, president of Blackaby Ministries International, speaking on tools for producing a Christ-centered business environment.



Blackaby has served as the president of Blackaby Ministries International since 2006, and is author or co-author 36 books focused on church and leadership. Blackaby also served as the senior pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Winnipeg, as well as the president of the Canadian Southern Baptist Seminary.



“In a society that faces many challenges today, Christian businesspeople are uniquely equipped to lead companies that not only make a profit, but bless the staff and customers as well,” Blackaby said. “Christian business leaders can join with God as he ministers to people in the marketplace.”



“We are pleased to host our 6th Annual God in the Workplace Seminar with special guest Dr. Richard Blackaby,” said LCU President Rick Brewer. “During these volatile times we need to be reminded of the sovereignty of our God in all things affecting the marketplace.”

Dr. Kenny Holt, dean of the Ray & Dorothy Young School of Business, echoed Brewer’s sentiment.



“Having Dr. Blackaby speak to our students and community is a vital part of fulfilling our mission,” Holt said. “We strive to know Christ and to make Him known. We spend over 90,000 hours of our lives at work, so we must be equipped for marketplace ministry. We trust that everyone who hears Dr. Blackaby will be better prepared to serve.”



Cenla business leader Jeff Draughon said he has heard Blackaby speak before and always leaves re-energized in his faith.



“I am so looking forward to attending the ‘God in the Workplace’ event with Dr. Richard Blackaby,” Draughon said. “I have had the honor of hearing Dr. Blackaby on a couple of occasions at Louisiana Christian University. On each occasion I have walked away inspired to better lead my home, church and business with God in the center. As a world-renowned speaker, author and leadership expert, Dr. Blackaby’s message is more important than ever to reach a new generation of Christian business leaders.”



In addition to writing many article, books and popular essays on Christian life, he is the co-host of The Richard Blackaby Leadership Podcast, which is focused on cultivating spiritual

leadership in Christian individuals.



Blackaby has a Ph.D., in church history from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary,

an M.Div., a B.A. from the University of Saskatchewan with a major in history, and an

honorary doctorate from Dallas Baptist University. He lives with his family in the Atlanta

metropolitan area.



The public is encouraged to attend the event in Guinn Auditorium, Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The following is the link to view the event live:



https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=1278_10676