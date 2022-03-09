PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Freshman Hannah Miller, of Iowa, received top speaker honors at the inaugural University of Arkansas Fayetteville Fisticuffs Debate Tournament over the weekend.



The online tournament was held March 4-6 and included competitors from 24 universities and colleges across the nation.



“This is only Hannah’s third debate competition to complete in,” said Brian Manuel, LCU’s debate coach. “We have seen Hannah grow in her confidence each round that she competes. Her personality really shines through when she debates, and she is a joy to coach. This award is well-deserved!”



LCU fielded a team of nine Wildcat debate participants for this tourney. Next, the team turns its attention to the national competition to be held at Abilene Christian University April 8-11.