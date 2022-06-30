Louisiana Christian only university in state with LRAP plan to assist students upon graduation

Students entering the university can alleviate at least some of their financial uncertainty about the future thanks to a loan repayment assistance program (LRAP) being offered by Louisiana Christian University.

All incoming freshmen may take advantage of this opportunity at no cost to themselves, said President Dr. Rick Brewer. The LRAP can help graduates repay their federal student, parent PLUS and private alternative loans if their income after graduation is below $43,000.

LCU has partnered with Ardeo Education Solutions to offer the LRAP at no cost to students or families simply by signing up upon registration. Admissions counselors will assist students and their families who are interested in the program.

The assistance will continue until the graduate’s income exceeds $43,000 or until their loans are completely paid off.

LCU was the the first institution in Central Louisiana to offer a loan repayment assistance program (LRAP) to all incoming freshmen starting in the fall of 2021.

“We remain the only Louisiana university or college offering this unique loan repayment plan to 100% of our freshmen and sophomores,” Brewer said. “In light of the growing cost to obtain a quality, accredited college degree LCU’s LRAP program is timely, enabling accessibility and affordability.”

For more information about the program or to sign-up, visit myLRAP.org.