LC’s Smith powers way to first career ASC Weekly Award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Two teams struggled to contain Louisiana College men’s basketball’s Galen Smith, Jr., and his efforts in his dominant performances earned Smith his first career American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week award it was announced on Monday.

Smith, a junior center from Bay St. Louis, Miss., collected double-doubles in both of LC’s games over the week, a 90-65 win over LeTourneau on Thursday and a 76-65 win over East Texas Baptist on Saturday. Against the Yellow Jackets he scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and then followed that up with a career night against ETBU by going off for 29 points and 15 rebounds against the Tigers.

For the two games combined, Smith hit on 73% of his shots and averaged 20.5 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals per game as LC clinched the two-seed from the East Division and a home game in the ASC Tournament this week.

Smith and the rest of the Wildcats (9-4) now prepare for the ASC Tournament as Texas-Dallas comes to town for a first round match-up. Tip-off of Wednesday’s quarterfinal match-up against the Comets (9-4) is set for 6:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.