LC’s Morgan earns two national hitter honors for February play

Jr. C Ty Morgan following one of his home runs vs. Alma. Photo by: Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana College baseball’s Ty Morgan this week earned a pair of national hitter awards for his play in February, being named NCAA Division III Hitter of the Month by both d3baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association.

Morgan, a junior catcher from Ville Platte, La., had 14 base hits in 26 at bats during the month for a .538 batting average with five doubles, a triple, and two home runs in LC’s eight games during the month. He knocked in 12 runs and scored four times during the Wildcats’ eight games during February. His best day at the plate came in the first game where he went three-of-four with two home runs and five RBI against Alma.

He was also boosted by his play in the field, where he threw out half, three out of six, of the opposing base runners who tried to steal a base on him.

Morgan and the rest of the Wildcats (6-2, 3-0 ASC) look to continue their hot start at home this weekend in a conference series against Hardin-Simmons. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cowboys (1-3, 1-2 ASC) is set for 12:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.