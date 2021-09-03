LC’s Martensson named SAC Special Teams Player of the Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Consistency in the kicking game with a little bit of defense kicked in helped Wildcat kicker/punter Hunter Martensson earn the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Martensson, a sophomore from Pearl River, La., went five-for-five on point after touchdown attempts and hit both of his field goal attempts during Louisiana College’s 42-41 loss to North American University on Saturday.

His 32-yard field goal conversion helped pull the Wildcats, once down 34-7 in the contest, back to within 34-31 of the Stallions, and then his 27-yard kick helped LC extend the lead the team had just taken a few minutes prior out to 41-34 in the fourth quarter.

Martensson was also credited with a pair of solo tackles on the kickoff returns.

Martensson and the rest of the Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 SAC) look to start SAC play on the right foot at home on Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Kickoff against the SAGU Lions (0-0, 0-0 SAC) is set for 6:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.