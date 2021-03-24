LC’s Harrison, Scott Earn ASC Postseason Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – While the season may have been limited to just nine games, two members of the Louisiana College women’s basketball team still made an impact that was recognized by the American Southwest Conference as Alex Harrison was named All-East Division Second Team while Olivia Scott was named to the East Division’s All-Freshman team the conference office announced on Tuesday.

So. F Alex Harrison (#25). Photo credit: Alena Noakes Photography

Harrison, a sophomore forward from Oakdale, La., led the Wildcats in both scoring and rebounds, averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season. A threat both inside and out, she led the team in three-point shots made and free throws, both made and attempted. She also had 11 steals and blocked three shots on the season. Her top performances on the season came at home against Ozarks where she scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an overtime victory over the Eagles, and then posted a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds at Belhaven. She earned two ASC East Division Player of the Week awards, was once named Louisiana’s Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and was once named to D3hoops.com’s National Team of the Week during the season. This is Harrison’s first postseason award.

Fr. G Olivia Scott (#4). Photo credit: Jordan Collard/LeTourneau University Sports Information

Scott, a freshman guard from Lafayette, La., was an immediate member of the Wildcat starting five, beginning eight of the nine games this season with her only non-start opening a spot for a senior to start on senior day. While averaging 6.3 points per game, she was second on the team in assists with 18 and third on the team in steals with ten. Scott’s best game came in the overtime win over Ozarks where she scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, had three assists, and grabbed two steals in the comeback win over the Eagles.

The Wildcats finished their final season in the American Southwest Conference at 3-6 overall, 2-6 in ASC play. The team heads into the NAIA for the 2021-22 season as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference.