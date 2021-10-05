LC’s Carro Pedreira & Terra Garcia sweep RRAC weekly awards

WACO, Texas – A successful weekend of big wins, both in terms of scope and the numbers on the scoreboard, helped the Louisiana College women’s soccer team sweep the Red River Athletic Conference’s weekly awards as Martina Terra Garcia was named the RRAC Offensive Player of the Week while Jessica Carro Pedreira was named the RRAC Defensive Player of the Week the conference office announced on Monday.

Fr. GK Jessica Carro Pedreira from during Thursday’s game vs. Texas A&M-San Antonio (photo credit: Lexi Rachal/Wildcat Media

Terra Garcia, a freshman forward/midfielder from San Jacinto, Canelones, Uruguay, scored two goals and had an assist as LC went 2-0 on the week, including a win against the only other RRAC team at the time with a 3-0 record in conference play. Against Texas A&M-San Antonio, she tapped in the first of eight goals the Wildcats would score against the Jaguars, which would end up being the game winner as LC shut out TAMUSA. She later was credited with an assist on a Stephanie Doran goal that made the score 4-0. Two days later against Our Lady of the Lake, Terra Garcia made sure the Wildcats came out of the match with the win over the Saints as she scored a goal in the 87th minute to put away the 2-0 win.

Carro Pedreira, a freshman goalkeeper from A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, kept both Texas A&M-San Antonio and Our Lady of the Lake off the scoreboard over the week as she picked up both a solo shutout and a combined clean sheet on the week. She tallied two saves in the clean sheet of OLLU, while all she had to do was command the defense in front of her and didn’t have to make any saves against TAMUSA before being relieved late in the contest with the match out of hand.

This is the first career Conference Player of the Week awards for both Martina Terra Garcia and Jessica Carro Pedreira.

Terra Garcia, Carro Pedreira, and the rest of the Wildcats (8-1, 4-0 RRAC) look to keep the best season in Louisiana College women’s soccer history going in the right direction on Thursday as Texas A&M-Texarkana comes to town for a conference contest. Kickoff against the Eagles (5-4-1, 1-2-1 RRAC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.