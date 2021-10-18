LC Wildcats unable to break through in first Rapides Parish Derby

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College men’s soccer team took more shots in the first Rapides Parish Derby as conference foes against LSU Alexandria, but it was the Generals who found two goals in the first half, which was enough in LC’s 2-0, yellow card-filled loss to LSUA Friday night at Wildcat Field.

The Generals scored their first goal in the 22nd minute off a cross that was headed into the net. Just four minutes later, LSUA added the second as the Generals won the ball off a LC throw and a LSUA player got on the end of the pass over the top and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to score for the final goal of the match.

As you would expect with a budding rivalry, the match was physical and got chippy at times, resulting in a total of 12 yellow cards being shown throughout the contest, six to each team. Both teams were able to stay away from an individual player picking up a dreaded second yellow as both sides finished the match with the full lot of 11 player per side.

Alvaro Tudanca led the Wildcats offense with five shots, two on goal. Arturo Riestra Torrejon took three shots and put one on frame. Nangee Philip, playing against his former team, and Shakeem Walters each took two shots in the contest. LC finished with 17 shots in the contest, one more than LSUA took overall. The Wildcats put five of those shots on target.

Martin Hernandez (4-2) was credited with seven saves in the match as LSUA took 16 shots overall, nine of which were on frame.

The Wildcats (7-6, 2-5 RRAC) look to finish strong as they battle for one of the final spots in the RRAC Tournament with two weeks left in the season. LC will try to get that late season push started on Thursday as the team travels to Dallas, Texas to take on Paul Quinn College. Kickoff against the Tigers (5-2-2, 3-1-2 RRAC) is set for 3:30 P.M., or about 20 minutes following the end of the women’s match, at Gio Macias Field.