LC Wildcats sweep men’s soccer weekly awards

WACO, Texas – A successful debut as a member of the NAIA and RRAC proved more fruitful for the Louisiana College men’s soccer team as the Wildcats swept the conference’s weekly awards as Joao Pedro Giraldez Franco was named Offensive Player of the Week and Martin Hernandez was named Defensive Player of the Week, the RRAC office announced on Monday.

Giraldez Franco, a freshman forward/midfielder from Sao Paulo, Brazil, scored a brace in his first collegiate match which included the golden goal in overtime to give the Wildcats the 3-2 win over Pensacola Christian College on Saturday. His first goal as a Wildcat came in the 57th minute as he got on the end of Jason Rodriguez’s ball over the top and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to level the match at 1-1. In overtime, he took a touch to give himself room from the right side about 22 yards out and uncorked a shot the bent from left to right and beat the keeper to send the Wildcats home winners.

Hernandez, a freshman goalkeeper from Coral Springs, Fla., picked up a victory in his first career match at LC, collecting four saves in the 3-2 win over Pensacola Christian. He played all 94-plus minutes in net for the Wildcats to start his college career victoriously.

Giraldez Franco, Hernandez, and the rest of the Wildcats look for their third straight win dating back to last season on Saturday as the team heads to Mississippi to take on Blue Mountain College. Kickoff against the Toppers (0-0) is set for noon at the Topper Pitch.