LC to unveil major renovations to athletic facilities Thursday

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana College will hold a press conference Thursday, February 4, at 2 p.m. to showcase the more than $300,000 renovation project that has been completed on the H.O. West Athletic Facilities on the campus. Media are invited to attend the event and tour all renovated areas.



These include critical renovations to H. O. West locker room space for LC men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The resources have also provided for renovations to the H. O. West lobby restrooms, the creation of a student-athlete lounge and study areas, and the addition of a digital scorer’s table.



In addition to the placement of a new turf field at the Stadium Complex and a new sound system in the H. O. West Complex by the College this past summer, LC is thankful to its community partners—Coca-Cola, Central Louisiana Community Foundation and Don Hill, LC alumnus Class of 1964, and many other alumni and friends—for providing gifts to the College for these upgrades.



The refurbishment comes at an opportune time as LC ramps up for the transition to NAIA effective July 1, 2021.



Alex the Wildcat will be on hand, along with college athletes, cheerleaders and administrators, to celebrate these great changes on campus.



Date: February 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: H.O. West Basketball Arena on campus