LC to recognize relationship with city of Alexandria at Founders Day

PINEVILLE, La. – Members of the CENLA community are invited to attend Louisiana College Founders Day ceremonies Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium.

This year Founders Day will recognize the significance that the city of Alexandria has played in the development of Louisiana College by commemorating the groundbreaking for Alexandria Hall 100 years ago. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Chief of Staff Susan Broussard, an LC alumna, will speak.

“The city leaders of Alexandria were the key voices in planting the college here on this hill,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “In 1920, plans were put in place for Alexandria Hall, which remains the signature building on campus.”

Alexandria Hall is home to administrative offices, numerous academic departments and classrooms, and faculty offices.

This year’s event continues a tradition begun during Brewer’s administration, recognizing the founding families and partners who have been influential in building and sustaining a Christian college in Central Louisiana. Previous honorees include the Tudor, Cavanaugh and Hixson families.

Students will attend Founders Day virtually this year. Members of the community may attend in person provided they wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.

A marker to commemorate the 100-year anniversary will be unveiled outside Alexandria Hall immediately following the ceremony.