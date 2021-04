Louisiana College will recognize academically outstanding students in three separate inperson ceremonies on April 15.



Honors Convocation is held during Chapel and recognizes outstanding students in their

academic disciplines. Many of these include scholarship awards.



The Dean’s List includes student who have earned all A’s and B’s in their courses in the fall

semester. A ceremony at 5:30 p.m. recognizes freshmen and sophomores. Juniors and

seniors will be honored at 7 p.m.

Social distancing will be practiced, and attendees should wear masks.



Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: Honors Convocation, 11 a.m.

Dean’s List ceremonies, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Location: Guinn Auditorium

Notes for Media

Dean’s List recognizes students from the fall semester. These names have already been announced

to the news media. Honors Convocation names will be released following the ceremony.