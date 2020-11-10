LC to host Preview Day on Saturday, Nov. 14

By Aaron Quartemont, Wildcats Media

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana College will be hosting its first in-person Preview Day since the spring this Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This event will be similar to one held in the spring just before COVID-19 closed down campuses across the country.

It offers prospective students a tour of LC’s campus and interviews and segments with professors but held in accordance with COVID guidelines. “We are offering students and their families the full campus experience, and we are making every preparation to do it safely,” said Rose Smoak, North Louisiana Regional Admissions Counselor, and a 2017 LC theatre graduate.

The event includes tours of the campus, including residence halls, academic buildings and student life areas. Future Wildcats and their families will also be introduced to various groups on campus, such as student clubs and organizations, athletics, and campus life. Current students will also share their stories and experiences. Along with the tour of campus, everyone who registers for Preview Day will receive free Chickfil-A and free LC merchandise.

Seniors who bring their completed application will have their application fee waived. Two seniors will win a $1000 Preview Day Scholarship. “Following on the success of a Virtual Preview Day this past October, we trust prospective students and their families will join us Nov. 14 to learn more about LC’s distinctive student learning experience,” said President Rick Brewer. “We also encourage individual campus visits by prospective students seeking more information and connection with faculty, current students, coaches, and financial aid.”

For more information on how to register for Preview Day, go to lacollege.edu/previewday.