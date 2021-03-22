LC signs articulation agreement with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

By Sierra Boudreaux, Wildcats Media



Dr. Daniel Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest,

North Carolina signed an articulation agreement with Louisiana College President Rick

Brewer on Thursday, March 18 in Chapel.

The agreement will allow students to apply college credits to a Master of Divinity degree at

the seminary.



“Southeastern Seminary loves what’s happening at Louisiana College,” Akin said. “We’ve

had a sweet relationship for a number of years now. The signing of this document just takes

that partnership to another level. We are thrilled to enter into it.”



The memorandum of understanding between the two Southern Baptist institutions will

allow LC graduates to earn their seminary degrees more quickly to pursue God’s calling on

their lives.



“The signing today with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary again confirms the

quality education that our students here receive,” Brewer said. “It’s another reminder of

the partnership we have with our six Southern Baptist seminaries. We are all in the

Southern Baptist family together. We signed three New Orleans Seminary, Southwestern,

and now Southeastern. We will sign another agreement with Gateway, which is a school in

California in September.”



Justin Langford, interim dean of the School of Missions and Ministries, said many LC

graduates with a B.A. in Missions and Ministries go on to seminary to further their

theological education.

“These students benefit from the robust design of our B.A. degree by having their master’s

program shortened,” Langford said. “I am personally grateful for this articulation with our

seminaries because it demonstrates a mission-minded cooperation that has long

characterized Southern Baptists. Our Lowery Scholarship recipients at LC are the direct

beneficiaries of these articulations.”

The Fred Lowery Missions and Ministry Award is available to students pursuing the B.A.

degree in the School of Missions and Ministries.