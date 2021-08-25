LC partners with Hometown Ticketing for online ticketing – single game football tickets on sale now

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Moving in an increasingly cashless age, the Louisiana College athletic department has announced a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing for online ticketing sales starting immediately. Cash sales at the gate of ticketed Louisiana College athletic events will cease, also effective immediately.

“We’ve wanted to move in this direction for the last couple of years. We believe this makes us more efficient,” said Louisiana College Athletic Director & Head Men’s Basketball Coach Reni Mason.

Fans can begin purchasing single game tickets to Wildcats football games right now through Hometown Ticketing at LCWildcats.net. Basketball, baseball, & softball single game ticket sales & ticket packages will begin closer to the start of their respective seasons.

When the purchase is complete, the fan will receive a QR code which will be scanned when trying to enter the venue.

Fans can also download the HomeTown Ticketing fan app to stay up to date on all the latest upcoming events, purchase tickets, and receive the QR code for admission all within the app.

“We are so excited to help Louisiana College streamline event management and make it easier for Wildcat fans to cheer on their favorite students on the field or court,” said Ryan Hart, HomeTown Ticketing Chairman and CEO.

Nationally, HomeTown provides paperless ticketing platforms to thousands of K-12 schools, colleges, & universities that have shifted from traditional paper ticketing to a modern solution to manage all aspects of their event management. Using HomeTown Ticketing for event management also has several benefits to the school including:

– Paperless transactions that are easy to track & reduce accounting errors.

– Ability to control maximum capacity for each venue or event to manage attendance.

– Eliminated the need for in-person advanced ticket purchases at school.

– Maximizes efficiencies of athletic & administrative staff that oversee the ticketing process.

– Removes the need for handling cash by offering cashless payment options for fans.

– Speeds up event admissions.

Louisiana College is working to institute a point-of-sale system to take credit or debit card payments at the gate in the very near future.