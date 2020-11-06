LC gets high marks in diversity from college review website

By Brandon Brown, Wildcats Media



Louisiana College has been named the second most diverse campus in Louisiana by

niche.com, a rating and review website of the college experience.



Niche.com has graded Louisiana College with an A- in student population diversity.



Niche.com ranks colleges and universities in categories like diversity, academics and value.

LC most recently received its highest score for the safest campus in Louisiana.



“A diverse faculty, staff, & student body has always been a strength for Louisiana College,”

said President Dr. Rick Brewer.



Niche.com has a letter grading scale. A+ is the highest possible grade, and LC earned an Ain student population diversity. An A- grade puts LC tied for the 2nd most diverse campus

in Louisiana. LC is graded higher than schools like Louisiana Tech (#7), Northwestern (#9),

and Nicholls (#12). The only two schools with higher grades than LC are Loyola University

New Orleans and Louisiana State University – Shreveport.



“Above all, we recognize the imago dei that resides in all humanity uniting all humankind as

made in the image of God,” Brewer said.



According to LC’s foundation of Christian values, diversity is emphasized.



“Our genuine appreciation of diversity equates to the sustainable success of the college,”

said Dr. Joshua Dara, Associate Vice President for Engagement and Enrichment. “By being

inclusive, we allow everyone to be a part of a greater mission.”



Grading for diversity on niche.com is based off socio-economic, geographic, and ethnic

diversity of students, faculty and staff.