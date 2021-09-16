LC, Gateway sign articulation agreement for students to attend seminary

By Victoria Watson, Wildcats Media



Dr. Jeff Iorg, president of Gateway Seminary in Ontario, California, signed an articulation

agreement with Louisiana College President Rick Brewer in Chapel on Tuesday, September 14.

This agreement allows students to apply college credits earned at LC to a seminary degree at

Gateway Seminary.



“This agreement is kind of a streamlined approach that helps students get through seminary

quicker based on what they’ve already learned here at Louisiana College,” Iorg said.

Iorg is hopeful that this agreement will lead students to further their graduate education at the

seminary.



Brewer has also signed agreements with Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, New

Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.



“Gateway makes our fourth articulation agreement out of the six Southern Baptist seminaries,

and we look forward to partnering with all of them,” Brewer said. “It’s a win-win for our

students. And Gateway is in sunny California—who wouldn’t want to go advance their studies

for the Kingdom of God in such a beautiful place? This academic partnership affirms the quality

of the College’s Missions & Ministries program and readiness of our graduates to flourish at the

Seminary level.”



Iorg was also the speaker for Chapel, continuing Louisiana College’s study through the book of

Colossians, preaching the preeminence of Jesus Christ.



Justin Langford, dean of the School of Missions and Ministries, said many LC graduates with a

B.A. in Missions and Ministries go on to seminary to further their theological education.



“These students benefit from the robust design of our B.A. degree by having their master’s

program shortened,” Langford said. “I am personally grateful for this articulation with our

seminaries because it demonstrates a mission-minded cooperation that has long characterized

Southern Baptists. Our Lowery Scholarship recipients at LC are the direct beneficiaries of these

articulations.”