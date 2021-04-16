LC convergence media students earn regional, national awards for journalism

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana College convergence media students have been making a name for themselves—and the college—across the South for outstanding work in writing, photography and podcasting.

Last month, three Louisiana College journalism students have been recognized by the Southeast

Journalism Conference Best of the South Competition for 2021.

Alena Noakes, 2nd in press photography

Kylei Cornelison, 14th in feature writing and 7th in op-ed writing

Joel Thompson, 5th in op-ed writing

SEJC includes 45 colleges and universities in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana,

Mississippi and Tennessee.

This week, the Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 Mark of Excellence Awards named

its best in collegiate journalism. Region 12 includes all colleges and universities in Arkansas,

Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Alena Noakes, Winner, Feature Photography; Winner, General News Photography; Finalist, Editorial Writing

Kylei Cornelison, Finalist, Podcast

Winners in each category go on to compete in the national competition.

National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest 2020 awards ceremony was

postponed due to COVID-19, but LC won awards in three categories in the At-Large Contest,

which includes 30 states that don’t have a state competition.

In the professional competition, professors Dr. Elizabeth Clarke and Brian Manuel, and

students Jerry Clark and Alena Noakes placed second for their work on the investigative

podcast series “Telling Lives: Cold Cases in a True Way.” Joel Thompson placed first in

collegiate op-ed writing, and Alena Noakes placed first in collegiate photography.

Thompson and Noakes went on to place in the national competition.

Joel Thompson

2nd Place, Collegiate/Education, Opinion/Editorial/Reviews, Boom, There It Is: The

Facepalm That is the Louisiana Gubernatorial Election

Alena Noakes

3rd Place, Collegiate/Education, Photographs, Through the Lens–Baseball tournament