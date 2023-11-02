PINVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Eric Turner, president of the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, will speak at Tuesday’s annual Founders’ Day Chapel service at Louisiana Christian University.

Dr. Turner will speak on how a Christian liberal arts education informs and empowers young men and women to make a difference—and how important it is for young people to strive to make a positive difference in their world.

Turner leads the LAICU’s advocacy and research efforts to navigate the state and federal policy environment on behalf of the association’s 10 private, not-for-profit institutions.

He previously served as president and professor of education at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, where he and his team developed global partnerships with The Baptist Theological Seminary in Santiago, Cuba, adopted market-responsive programming, launched SBU Global as an outgrowth of the strategic plan, Shaping Our Story Together, and restored fiscal health.

Turner holds a doctorate in educational policy and leadership from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, a master’s degree in history from Arkansas State University, and a baccalaureate degree in history and English from William Baptist University.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Founders’ Day Chapel service on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium.