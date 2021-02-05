Lady Wildcats stave off comeback, pull away from McMurry

PINEVILLE, La. – After holding a double-digit lead for most of the contest, the Louisiana College women’s basketball team fought off a late charge from McMurry and pulled away late in the contest as the Lady ‘Cats closed out a 75-61 win over the War Hawks Thursday night at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Holding an 11-point, 38-27, lead at halftime, the Lady ‘Cats tried to pull away further as Alex Harrison opening the third quarter scoring to bump the lead to 13. The lead held around that margin for most of the remainder of the period, until the War Hawks started the push to get back into the game. With LC leading 53-41 following a pair of Tremeeka Spikes free throws, the War Hawks hit a pair of three pointers to cut the LC advantage in half. Olivia Scott pushed the margin back up to eight points to close out the third quarter as she sank a pair from the charity stripe for a 55-47 LC lead heading to the final quarter.

After trading buckets to start the final quarter, McMurry made its push to steal the game from the Lady ‘Cats by scoring seven straight points to make it just a one-point game with more than half of the final quarter remaining. But Tremeeka Spikes ended that run with a jumper in the lane to keep LC in front, a bucket that also kickstarted a big LC run that put the game out of reach. The Lady ‘Cats scored 13 of the next 15 points to pull back out to a 12-point lead following a Kayla Kinney free throw with just more than a minute remaining to make the score 70-58. The Lady ‘Cats closed out the game at the charity stripe from there.

It was a very balanced attack for LC as Kayla Kinney and Alex Harrison each led the way in scoring with 11 points apiece. Miah McKinney added ten points in the victory, while Olivia Scott and Alexis Lege each dropped in nine.

The Lady ‘Cats (3-2, 2-2 ASC) look to start a winning streak on Saturday afternoon when the team hosts Hardin-Simmons. Tip-off against the Cowgirls (10-3, 5-2 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.