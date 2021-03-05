Lady ‘Cats furious rally falls short against LeTourneau

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team roared back from a 27-point third quarter deficit in their game against LeTourneau, using a 40-18 run between the third and fourth quarters to cut it all the way down to just five points, but ultimately the hill was just too tall to climb as the Lady ‘Cats fell to the Yellow Jackets 82-70 Thursday night at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Miya McKinney started what would be a big game for her as she opened the scoring with a basket for a 2-0 lead. LeTourneau answered with nine of the next 11 to take a 9-4 lead, but LC picked up the next five on a basket by Olivia Scott and a three-pointer by Alex Harrison to tie the game at 9-9. But that’s where the Yellow Jackets started to pull away, ending the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 22-9 lead to the second quarter where the lead continued to balloon up to as much as 24 points before it was cut down to 18 on a pair of Kayla Kinney free throws with less than a minute before the end of the half. LeTourneau got the final bucket before the break to take a 41-21 lead to the locker room.

Again, it was McKinney who got the scoring started in the second half, but again another Yellow Jacket run followed as a 9-0 LeTourneau push got the margin to its apex at 50-23. But that’s where LC started its furious rally. Tremeeka Spikes got into the paint to score, starting a 19-8 push that got the deficit down to 16 points as Maya Washington hit a pair of free throws to make it 58-42 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. LeTourneau led 62-44 after three.

Spikes hit a jumper to get things rolling the fourth as that shot started an 11-2 push by the Lady ‘Cats to get the deficit to single digits as Christina Canale found Spikes for a transition jumper to make the score 64-55. After the Yellow Jackets bumped the lead back to 11, the free throw line became friendly to the Lady ‘Cats as LC got hit six straight shots from the charity stripe, four by Kayla Kinney and two by Miya McKinney to make the score 66-61 with 4:20 remaining in the contest.

But the comeback wasn’t to be as LC couldn’t get the needed shots to fall down the stretch while LeTourneau hit free throws to draw the deficit back out and close out the contest.

Maya Washington had a rather efficient night, hitting six-of-nine from the field and eight-of-nine from the charity stripe to finish with 20 points as well as five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Miya McKinney notched her first career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go with two blocks and two steals. Tremeeka Spikes rounded out the leading scorers with 11 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

While the Wildcats hit 38.3% from the field in the contest, the team took advantage of its opportunities at the charity stripe, going 22-of-27 as a team for 81.5% in the contest.

The Lady Wildcats (3-5, 2-5 ASC) look to clinch a spot in the ASC Championship Tournament with a win on Senior Day against #2 East Texas Baptist. Tip-off against the Tigers (22-0, 14-0 ASC) for Saturday for Senior Day is set for 1:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.