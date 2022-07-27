ALEXANDRIA, LA (WNTZ) – As the new school year approaches, Laborde Earles Law Firm recognizes the power of education and creating a bright future for Louisiana children. This summer, Laborde Earles will be giving backpacks to hundreds of children across Central Louisiana. The event, “Project Backpack,” is the law firm’s inaugural school supply giveaway, with a goal to provide an equal opportunity for students returning to school this fall.

All backpacks are approved for children attending Pre-school through 5th grade. Recipients will receive a backpack stuffed with pencils, scissors, crayons, a pencil pouch, folders, and more.

To apply or nominate a child to receive a backpack, please complete an application at www.onmyside.com/project-backpack-applications/2022/. The deadline for submitting applications is July 15. All backpack recipients will be notified prior to the Project Backpack event on July 29. Pickup will be at the Laborde Earles offices in Alexandria and Marksville, as well as a 3rd location in Bunkie. Pickup details will be provided to recipients after the application deadline.

“One of our firm’s core values is ‘Community,’ and what better way to expand upon this value than by giving back to our community through the children” said partner Digger Earles. “Everything is more expensive today than it was last year, and we are honored to give back and lessen the burden of back-to-school expenses that parents must bear.”

David Laborde added that him and Digger are both community-centered partners, “We’ve made a concerted effort to be mindful of those in need and to contribute in any way that we believe that we can have positive impact.”

For more information on the nomination process or for more details on Project Backpack, please visit onmyside.com, call Laborde Earles at 337-408-1489, or email marketing@onmyside.com.