ACADIANA, La. (WNTZ) – Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its partnership with Love Acadiana in the Gobble Box initiative, a community-focused effort to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need across Acadiana.

In this significant undertaking, Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, alongside Love Acadiana, Fezzo’s and Manuel Builders, has successfully sponsored the purchase, preparation and delivery of 460 Thanksgiving boxes. These boxes, packed with essential ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, are expected to feed approximately 3,000 people in the local community. Each box contains a turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, ingredients for sweet potato and green bean casseroles, bread pudding, recipes, and a prayer card.

Not only did Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers provide financial support for this initiative, but their dedicated team also actively participated in the packing and delivery processes for these Thanksgiving boxes. This effort ensures that each box, feeding between 4 to 6 people, reaches families in time for the holiday.

“We are honored to give back to a community that we are so thankful for,” said Partner Digger Earles. David Laborde added, “Community is one of our core values, and we will continue to make giving back to our community a top priority.”

This initiative highlights the spirit of giving and community solidarity, embodying the true essence of Thanksgiving.

For more information about the Gobble Box initiative and other community involvement activities by Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, please contact Dakota Henry.