ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 28, 2023, LaBorde Earles served over 700 families in the Avoyelles and Rapides parishes with their Project Backpack Giveaway. Our WNTZ team was able to catch a glimpse this hustle and bustle firsthand at the law firm’s Alexandria location.

Braving the beating heat, LaBorde Earles employees were excited to meet the many families that came to 100 Versailles Blvd. with cheery children in tow. The energy of this event was radiating with genuine connections and excitement at the possibilities these donated school supplies offer.

With the average price of school supplies rising over 30% in the past year, LaBorde Earles’s backpack giveaway truly enriches the Rapides and Avoyelles community by creating an access to necessary tools for our youth and relieving some financial burden of parents who applied.

Latest News