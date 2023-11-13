ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Late Friday evening, personnel from the Alexandria Utility System Water Department discovered a significant leak in the 16” water main serving homes and businesses on the south side of LA Hwy. 28 West. After extensive discussion, it was determined that the leak could not be safely repaired without temporarily interrupting water service to homes and businesses in the vicinity.

Starting at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 13, 2023, the 16” main along Hwy. 28 West, between John Eskew Drive and McKeithen Drive, will temporarily be taken out of service so that permanent repairs can be made. These repairs are expected to be completed within 5 to 6 hours. Once the repairs are complete and service is restored, the affected homes and businesses will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice. (A detailed map of the affected area is included with this press release.)

Personnel from the Alexandria Utility System spent several hours on Saturday morning personally notifying homes and businesses likely to be affected by the planned interruption in service. If you plan to visit a business on Monday evening located in the affected area, please be aware that their normal hours of operation may be impacted.

We appreciate the patience of our customers while the Alexandria Utility System makes these necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”