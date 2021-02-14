LA DOTD begins to prepare for a long term winter weather event with closures

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says the LA DOTD will start the following closures today at 11 a.m.

• Close all entry and exit ramps onto I-49 between Exit 80 and Exit 94

• Close I-49 at Exit 80 and Exit 94. Detour via LA 1, US 71 (MacArthur Drive), and US 71/167

• One lane Purple Heart Bridge

• One lane Curtis Coleman Bridge

These closures should be completed by 1:00 PM today.

As weather conditions change over the next few days – check www.511la.org for road conditions. The Louisiana Department of Transportation reminds you to not travel unless you absolutely have to. It’s recommended that you stay home until the roads are clear and thawed.