La Cap named Best of the Best in 2021 by MemberXP

BATON ROUGE, La – La Capitol Federal Credit Union has again been recognized for providing exceptional levels of member service. MemberXP, a customer satisfaction measurement platform serving the financial services industry, named La Cap as a 2021 Best of the Best award winner in three categories: Member Shoppers Experience, Consumer Lending Experience and Transaction Experience.

The Best of the Best awards are granted each year to credit unions that have consistently provided exceptional member service. Fewer than one in five of the high-performing credit unions using MemberXP’s service evaluation platform receive this prestigious award. Winners are selected through evaluations completed by members and independent evaluators.

“We are honored to be recognized, once again, for being a top credit union,” said Michael Hooper, La Cap President and CEO. “Providing our more than 52,000 members with excellent service is a top priority for us. We are especially proud that this award is judged by our members and that they are pleased with our commitment to better serve them.”

In 2020, La Cap was named a winner in Member, Loan and Transaction experiences by MemberXP.

MemberXP, part of CU Solutions Group, is a credit union platform that allows members to provide immediate feedback on the service they receive. Serving credit unions in the United States and Canada, MemberXP uses mystery shops and member surveys to gauge the overall member experience across multiple delivery channels. The platform also tracks specific experiences such as completing a transaction, closing a loan or opening a new account.

“Throughout the last year, credit unions have once again shown they are willing to go above and beyond to connect and serve their members, no matter the challenges,” said Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group. “Every year, the Best of the Best awards turns our attention to the trailblazers in our industry that are truly dedicated to delivering brand-defining experiences and unparalleled member service dedication.”

The complete list of 2021 Best of the Best award winners is available on MemberXP’s website.