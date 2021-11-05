Ken Ham to speak at LCU’s 6th Annual Values & Ethics Series

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Internationally renowned author and biblical apologist Ken Ham will be Louisiana

Christian University’s speaker at its 6th Annual Values & Ethics Series on Nov. 10-11.

Ham is the CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum in Cincinnati, and

the Noah’s Ark Exhibit in Kentucky. He will speak on two issues of great currency in

America today.

Wednesday evening, he will present “Divided Nation: Cultures in Chaos & A Conflicted

Church. Thursday morning, Ham will speak on “One Race One Blood: Dealing with ‘Races

and Racism.”

“We are pleased to host Ken Ham for the College’s 6th Annual Values & Ethics Series,” said

President Rick Brewer. “Mr. Ham’s commitment to serious-minded Christianity is needed

in our current cultural moment. At LCU, we believe there is no space for anti-intellectualism for there is nothing irrelevant to Christ and the Gospel.”

Ham is well-known for emphasizing the relevance and authority of the book of Genesis to

the life of the average Christian.

Associate Vice President for Engagement and Enrichment Dr. Joshua Joy Dara said Ham is

iconic in the Kingdom of God, and his worldview is very similar to that of the university’s—

that the Bible is the word of God, and it is infallible.

“As an Evangelist, his mission is to restore the foundation of our Christian faith,” Dara said.

He travels around the world to attack the false foundation of autonomous human reasoning

and call back the Church to the authority of the word of God. His message to the world is

quite timely.

“The world today is going through a spiritual epidemic partly because we’ve allowed

culture to invade the Church. But it is refreshing to see a man of discernment and

understanding who is unashamedly and uncompromisingly proclaiming the relevance,

authority and infallibility of the Bible.”

The public is encouraged to attend this free event in Guinn Auditorium on Wednesday, Nov.

10 at 6 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.