BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after his office obtained a conviction of Kayla Giles on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice:



“Today, justice was served to Kayla Giles by a jury of her peers in Rapides Parish. I pray her conviction provides some healing and closure to the victim’s family.



This jury’s verdict is the culmination of an exceptional prosecution by my Assistant Attorneys General Joseph LeBeau and Brooke Harris; and an equally exceptional investigation by my Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department. I’d also like to thank my Victim’s Assistance Coordinator for her work with the victim’s family.



My office and I remain committed to doing all we can to make Louisiana a safer place to live, work, worship, and raise families.”