Justin Cole Meredith, 15 of Pineville, LA

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Justin Cole Meredith.

Justin is a 15 year old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Justin is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

On Sunday, May 1st , 2022, Justin was reported missing from his residence located in the LA 28 East area of Pineville. Justin was last seen on Saturday, April 30th , 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm at his home.

Justin is believed to be wearing black jogging pants and black tennis shoes, unknown color of the shirt.

If anyone has seen or has information about Justin Cole Meredith, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.