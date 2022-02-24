ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have added murder and attempted murder charges against the 17-year-old male arrested Monday in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street resulting in the death of a 17-year-old male and injuries to two other people.

The juvenile was originally charged with one count of aggravated second degree battery, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Based on further investigation, detectives have amended the charges to include one count of second degree murder and they upgraded the second degree battery charge to attempted second degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

