Joint investigation leads to the arrest of 3 subjects on charges of human trafficking

ALEXANDRIA, La. – On February 1, 2021, Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the Bunkie Police Department (BPD), Alexandria Police Department (APD), and the FBI-Alexandria Field Office, arrested three subjects for their participation in the human trafficking of a 15-year-old juvenile victim from Texas.

Earlier today, an officer from BPD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. As a result, LSP was requested to assist with an investigation when a missing 15-year-old juvenile was located in the vehicle. Through investigative means, law-enforcement identified the juvenile as being sexually exploited and was being transported for the purposes of human trafficking from the Houston, TX area. The investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Terry Williams of Kingwood, TX, 25-year-old Infiniti Williams of Kingwood, TX, and 21-year-old Areona Ardoin of Alexandria, LA.

T. Williams and Ardoin were booked by APD into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. They were charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

I. Williams was booked by LSP into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. She was charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.