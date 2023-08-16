PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University men’s golf program has a new leader at the helm as local businessman and owner of Tee It Up Golf in Alexandria, John Nobles, has been revealed as the new Head Coach.

The athletics department went in-store and behind the scenes with Coach Nobles on 744 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71303 to discuss the role and his vision for the Wildcats.

Q – What drew your interest to Louisiana Christian and the men’s golf program?

I have been in the golf business here in Alexandria for 26 years, so I am around golf all the time. The kids are in and out of the store with fitting them, repairing clubs and teaching so over the years we have been around the kids and watched them grow up, but if they played, they would go off to other places.

I have two boys that are playing golf in college now and so I am around it more. With the school being here locally I think it could be really good, we have a lot of talent here that maybe do not get to play [NCAA| Division I or any of these other larger universities but they are still good, and they can get better.

There are so many young men and women who are talented enough to play college golf and this is a perfect place to give them an opportunity to do so.

Q – Tell us more about your business, “Tee It Up Golf”

I opened it up in 1997, I enjoy golf, but I did not start to play golf until I got to college because I was big into baseball. Once I got to college, I did not play baseball anymore, so I got into golf and “the bug bit me”.

I went through school and decided that I wanted to get into that business. It has not necessarily been an easy road, but it’s been good, I’ve enjoyed it, and in this area, we have had several courses come and go but we still have some stable ones here, so we are very lucky to have the courses that we have.

It’s been a good business for me, and I have really enjoyed all aspects of it, meeting people, having relationships with them, the fitting aspect, the building aspect, and the repair work, we do all that here for the companies in the area.

I built this building on June 3, 2005, the reason I know this is because my second child was born that week and we moved into our home, so it was a rough week. Before that we were right down the street, starting off with only 1,000 square feet and just kept putting back in it.

My wife, who is a graduate of Louisiana College, had graduated, we were married and already had the business going. She is a physical therapist, and she was accepted to go to school in Saint Augustine, Florida so we were apart for about two-and-a-half to three years, and I would see her every four or five weeks for a weekend. This was probably a good thing as I did not bother her while she was learning, and I was able to really put time into the store so that is how it all got started.

Q – Give us your best recruiting pitch for a student-athlete interested in coming to Louisiana Christian

My hopes are that we will be really good which always helps, but I think it is an opportunity for the kids that maybe have not excelled enough yet to go to the [NCAA] Division I level or maybe just did not get a chance.

A lot of recruits that go to [NCAA] Division I are being looked at for several years and there are kids that do not peak until their Senior year or sometimes even afterwards, I have seen it happen. This would be an outlet for that.

The local talent that is here, I can go back and name quite a bit of kids that did not even go to play anywhere but could have because maybe they did not want to move away.

LCU is also a great school, my wife went here, some of my children go here, all of our teachers and faculty are Christian-based which is the most important thing to me, something I have seen firsthand. If a kid has a problem, they will try to help firsthand while other institutions I have been at do not necessarily practice that.

Q – How do you plan to improve the program?

A lot of it is the structure, in my opinion, kids get to this level are pretty good already, but you can always get better.

These kids come in already playing well so they do not necessarily need someone standing over them during each swing, but they do need someone to make sure they are doing their practicing as well as their schoolwork and being consistent.

Q – What is your first order of business as Head Coach?

Seeing where we stand with the returning players as well as the ones who have started to approach me wanting to play, practicing, and making sure the kids have their courses lined up, once we do that I will try to fit as many tournaments as we can into our schedules.

Q – Is there a possibility of hosting tournaments in the near future?

That is definitely something that we would like to do, those are great for bringing other schools as well as bringing business in. It benefits the hotels, the restaurants, it brings people in and hopefully people come out to watch and support it, trying to raise some money for the team because every bit helps.

We definitely would like to do it, but it is still in the works, no concrete date yet.

Closing Statements

I hope everybody in the area will come out and support by watching the guys play. I am not perfect, and this is a learning experience for me, but I will be giving all of my effort to these guys.

The kids are excited, the ones I have talked to are vibrating and ready to go.

I appreciate the opportunity, President Brewer and Athletic Director Mason have been incredible to work with. Everyone I have met at the school has been so nice and I am looking forward to seeing what happens next.

The Cats’ practice course is approximately ten minutes from the campus at Links on the Bayou.

