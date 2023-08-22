ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Langston as the new Dean of the College of Health and Human Services.

With 19 years of healthcare administration experience, Langston brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to LSUA. Formerly the Vice President of Support Services at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Langston was honored with the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for his outstanding contributions.

Langston’s impressive career includes roles as the Administrative Director of Support Services and Director of Oncology at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Before that, he served as the Director of Outpatient Services at Christus Savoy Medical Center. An alumnus of the University of Louisiana Monroe, Langston furthered his education with post-baccalaureate studies in nuclear medicine technology at Chattanooga State Community College, followed by an MBA and a Master of Health Administration from LSUS.

“As a life-long resident of Central Louisiana, I have spent my career serving the community I love,” said Langston. “Transitioning into higher education [allows] me to serve in new ways, and I am excited about the possibilities. Having personally experienced the impact of shortages in trained professionals over the last few years give me a true understanding of how important this position is and the commitment required to be successful.”

“In his new role as Dean of the College of Health & Human Services, we have full confidence that Jeff Langston will exhibit exceptional leadership for LSUA’s School of Nursing, Department of Allied Health, and School of Education – three pivotal pillars driving professional career development across the region,” affirmed LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Jeff arrives with a wealth of professional experience in healthcare administration and a proven track record in fostering strong corporate and business partnerships, which are instrumental to the growth of our new Health Education Campus in downtown Alexandria. We are indeed fortunate to have such a seasoned professional at the helm of three significant LSUA programs, all of which are grappling with critical workforce shortages.”

LSUA, recognized as the fastest-growing undergraduate institution in Louisiana, has seen a surge in enrollment, with health professions constituting 30% of its graduates. The university’s commitment to addressing the healthcare workforce needs of Central Louisiana is evident in the 80% increase in health profession graduates from 2017 to 2021. With census data revealing that 73% of LSUA’s health graduates remain in-state a decade post-graduation, the university’s impact on local healthcare is undeniable. Additionally, LSUA’s School of Education recently received a $1 million federal Community Grant to address teacher shortages plaguing K-12 school systems across the region. Likewise, their Center for the Advancement of Regional Educators (CARE) grant provides expanded recruiting and degree pathways for teacher certification.

Despite the rising demand for healthcare professionals, Central Louisiana continues to face a shortage. LSUA is at the forefront of addressing this challenge, with the full backing of local employers, city government, and the Central Louisiana Legislative Delegation. Under Langston’s leadership, the College of Health and Human Services, encompassing the School of Nursing, the Department of Allied Health, and the School of Education, is poised to innovate and expand its programs. Recent partnerships with the LSU School of Dentistry and LSU of Eunice further underscore LSUA’s commitment to healthcare and education in the region.

The LSUA community warmly welcomes Jeff Langston and looks forward to his visionary leadership in shaping the future of healthcare education and addressing the pressing needs of Central Louisiana.

Written by Adam Lord