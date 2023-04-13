ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Farm Bureau’s Jason Hawk and WNTZ are hosting the Hog on a Log fundraiser for the American Cancer Society!

Join in the cause for just $5, and you’ll receive a freshly made Hog on a Log sack lunch on April 21st, from 10:30 PM – 1 PM, at 201 Johnston St.

Call or email to pre-order Fox48’s front office at (318) 443-4700 or community@fox48tv.com

Latest Posts