MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 1810 hours, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report that would initiate a harrowing investigation. A body was discovered in the Blue Town Community, located to the north of Marksville, La., sending shockwaves through the quiet community.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) swiftly responded to the scene, where they uncovered the remains of an unidentified female with a medium to large build. The body was found in a secluded wooded area near a field, raising concerns about the circumstances of her demise.

In response to the discovery, the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was immediately notified and dispatched to the scene. The body was subsequently transported for a comprehensive autopsy, which is expected to shed light on the cause of death. Further analysis will be carried out by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge, La., in an effort to establish the identity of the deceased.

As of now, the body remains unidentified, and foul play is suspected in this disturbing case. APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office are collaborating on an intensive investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat is reaching out to the community for assistance, urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to unraveling the mystery surrounding this tragic discovery.

Updates on this investigation will be provided as new information becomes available.