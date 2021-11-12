Internationally renowned Christian apologist Ken Ham speaks to LCU crowd

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Renowned Christian apologist Ken Ham spoke to a packed Guinn Auditorium Wednesday evening at Louisiana Christian University’s 6th Annual Values and Ethics Series.

Ham, the founder and CEO of the Creation Museum and the Noah’s Ark Encounter near Cincinnati, is well-known for his Answers in Genesis series, addressing current cultural issues from the biblical foundations in Genesis 1-11.

He spoke on the topic of his latest book Divided Nation: Cultures in Chaos and a Divided Church.

“We are seeing a tornado of cultural relativism tear through our culture,” Ham said, mentioning issues such as racism, gender identity, abortion and marriage. “Moral relativism is permeating our culture everywhere.”

Generations have been taught that God’s word is not true, so ultimately anything goes, he said.

“The church is losing the younger generations,” he said, “and there is increasing antagonism to Christianity from the world.”

Ham shared statistical information from Pew Research that found only 18% of Millennials (those born 1981 or later) are regular church attendees. Church attendance in England is down to just 4%, he said.

“This generation is twice as likely to be atheist as any previous generation,” he said. “So what happened? The Judeo-Christian ethic used to permeate the Western World, including schools.”

He shared research from barna.com that found compared to Generation X, Baby Boomers and older—all of which had between 5-6% identifying as atheists—that Generation Z included 13% identifying as atheists.

Ham has written several books explaining how this has taken place since The Fall when sin entered the world. He traces all the moral decay back to Genesis, where the battle between God and man began in the Garden of Eden.

“It has never let up,” he said. “It just manifests itself in different ways in different eras.”

Cultural issues have varied over time, which Ham dates back about 6,000 years, not the billions that modern scientists proclaim. Carbon dating is a 20th century concept, and dinosaurs were first mentioned in the 1840s.

All dating methods are fallible, except the Word of God, he said, and there is nothing in observable science that contradicts that Word.

Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Pollock and LC Class of 2008, brought a group of about 20. The church uses Answers in Genesis in its Sunday School curriculum. Gunter said he wasn’t always a ‘young Earth creationist’ but became convinced when he began researching the topic.

“What’s important is that we understand death didn’t enter the world before The Fall,” Gunter said. “Sin entered and then death, through sin, which negates the millions of years.”

Gunter’s children Grace, 11, and David, 12, also attended the Values and Ethics Series. They both said Ham gave a clear explanation of the historical foundations found in Genesis. Lafayette geologist Jon Hamilton attended because he said he has admired Ham’s work for many years.

“He reminded me of why I believe what I believe,” Hamilton said. “But if I was vocal in my profession the work would dry up.”

Mainstream geologic science does not accept that the Earth could only be a few thousand years old.

“But you cannot isolate Genesis from the rest of the Bible,” Hamilton said. “If you don’t believe Genesis is real, then Jesus doesn’t make sense.”

Hamilton said he is most thankful “for a university where this teaching happens. It’s a rare thing.” He and his wife have three children attending LCU.

President Rick Brewer said having Ham speak was worth the wait—brought on by COVID-19—and he hopes to have him back in the next couple of years.

“Ham’s unique calling is to present facts backed by biblical evidence to help all ages understand the importance of the foundation of the world. The answers to all our world’s problems are found in the Word, and as Christians, we just need to return to that.”

Ham also spoke to LCU students in a special Chapel service Thursday morning on One Race, One Blood, a book debunking the idea of different races of people, which he co-wrote with A. Charles Ware.